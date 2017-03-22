The Thirsty Moose Pub has been saved by its antlers.

UNBC’S Northern Under Graduate Student Society (NUGSS) voted in favour of increasing the student fee by $6.50 in order to cover the pub’s financial losses.

Unofficial results have 349 people voting in favour compared to the 124 who voted against.

The total fee is now $41.52.

Eligible university students decided the fate of the campus watering hole even though the NUGSS-run bar has been losing money since it opened – including $40,000 in 2015 – and the Society hasn’t found a suitor.

Erik Searle is now the new President replacing Arctica Cunningham.

Chris King is the new Director of Finance while Raychill Snider has been voted the Sustainability Representative.