Despite winning their first divisional banner in franchise history, and setting a new team record of 96 points in a single season, the Prince George Cougars have been snubbed by the WHL.

The league released its All-Star Teams for the 2016-17 season, to which they didn’t include any Cats to either the 1st or 2nd team rosters for the Western Conference.

In fact, only three players in the entire BC Division were selected for the honours, while the rest came out of the United States group.

The WHL Western Conference 1st All-Star team includes:

– Goaltender – Carter Hart (Sherwood Park, AB), Everett Silvertips

– Defenceman – Ethan Bear (Ochapowace, SK), Seattle Thunderbirds

– Defenceman – Noah Juulsen (Abbotsford, BC), Everett Silvertips

– Forward – Mathew Barzal (Coquitlam, BC), Seattle Thunderbirds

– Forward – Cody Glass (Winnipeg, MB), Portland Winterhawks

– Forward – Matthew Phillips (Calgary, AB), Victoria Royals

Players chosen for the 2nd All-Star team include:

– Goaltender – Connor Ingram (Imperial, SK), Kamloops Blazers

– Defenceman – Juuso Valimaki (Nokia, Finland), Tri-City Americans

– Defenceman – Parker Wotherspoon (Surrey, BC), Tri-City Americans

– Forward – Morgan Geekie (Strathclair, MB), Tri-City Americans

– Forward – Kole Lind (Shaunavon, SK), Kelowna Rockets

– Forward – Kailer Yamomoto (Spokane, WA), Spokane Chiefs

Prince George was also left off the winners list for the WHL’s individual awards for 2016-17.

The awards list for players representing the Western Conference are as follows:

– Player of the Year – Mathew Barzal (Coquitlam, BC), Seattle Thunderbirds

– Top Goaltender – Carter Hart (Sherwood Park, AB), Everett Silvertips

– Top Defenceman – Ethan Bear (Ochapowace, SK), Seattle Thunderbirds

– Rookie of the Year – Rudolfs Balcers (Liepaja, Latvia), Kamloops Blazers

– Most Sportsmanlike – Kevin Davis (Kamloops, BC), Everett Silvertips

– Executive of the Year – Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets

– Coach of the Year – Mike Johnston, Portland Winterhawks

Meanwhile, the order of selection for the first two rounds of the WHL Bantam Draft was also released today, with the Cougars picking 18th and 40th overall.

Defenceman Brendan Guhle’s former hockey club, the Prince Albert Raiders, won the lottery for the first pick in the draft.

Earlier today, the WHL completed the 2017 Bantam Draft Lottery. VIDEO & DETAILS 🎥 | https://t.co/W6xEAiauzl pic.twitter.com/aSiylTgk32 — #WHLPlayoffs (@TheWHL) March 22, 2017

The Cougars will begin their playoff-run this Friday at home against the Portland Winterhawks in a best-of-seven first round series; puck drop goes for 7PM.

Game 2 is slated for Sunday, 5PM at the CN Centre.