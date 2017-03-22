Despite winning their first divisional banner in franchise history, and setting a new record of 96 points in a single season, the Prince George Cougars have been snubbed by the WHL.

The league released their All-Star Teams for the 2016-17 season, to which they didn’t include any Cats to either the 1st or 2nd team rosters for the Western Conference.

In fact, only three players in the entire BC Division were selected for the honours, while the rest came out of the United States group.

The WHL Western Conference 1st All-Star team includes:

– Goaltender – Carter Hart (Sherwood Park, AB), Everett Silvertips

– Defenceman – Ethan Bear (Ochapowace, SK), Seattle Thunderbirds

– Defenceman – Noah Juulsen (Abbotsford, BC), Everett Silvertips

– Forward – Mathew Barzal (Coquitlam, BC), Seattle Thunderbirds

– Forward – Cody Glass (Winnipeg, MB), Portland Winterhawks

– Forward – Matthew Phillips (Calgary, AB), Victoria Royals

Players chosen for the 2nd All-Star team include:

– Goaltender – Connor Ingram (Imperial, SK), Kamloops Blazers

– Defenceman – Juuso Valimaki (Nokia, Finland), Tri-City Americans

– Defenceman – Parker Wotherspoon (Surrey, BC), Tri-City Americans

– Forward – Morgan Geekie (Strathclair, MB), Tri-City Americans

– Forward – Kole Lind (Shaunavon, SK), Kelowna Rockets

– Forward – Kailer Yamomoto (Spokane, WA), Spokane Chiefs

The Cougars will begin their playoff-run this Friday at home against the Portland Winterhawks in a best-of-seven first round series; puck drop goes for 7PM.

Game 2 is slated for Sunday early evening, 5PM at the CN Centre.