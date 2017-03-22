Prince George minor hockey product Dylan Willick is a University Cup champion for the second year in a row.

The University of New Brunswick Varsity Reds men’s hockey team beat the Saskatchewan Huskies 5-3 to capture the title in front of their hometown crowd on Sunday.

Willick says it wasn’t hard to get up for the games.

“Anytime things might not go your way you can make a little bit of a play and get those cheers going again, the energy just comes right back to you. It was really tough not to have a shift where you weren’t buzzed, it’s really easy to get up for the games when you know you have almost 3,000 fans in the building.”

The feeling still hasn’t sunk in yet for the 24-year old, especially if it’s his last game.

“The best part about that all is the highlight that you’re going to remember most is your last game and is the exact way that most of us want to leave. You’ll never forget it, you’ll never forget your teammates or the game and I still haven’t had enough time to process this,” says Willick.

In an interview with MYPGNOW, Willick says he plans to stay in Fredericton for the time being.

“My fiance is out here with me as well and has a pretty good job herself. Thankfully Fredericton is a bit of a tech hub here in the Maritimes which is perfect for my degree in computer science. I’m thinking that if I do decide to start pursuing my career I will probably stay in the Maritimes since it’s been really good to me but maybe a few years down the road I’ll start reassessing and deciding whether it’s time to move back.”

With the season now over, some tough decisions loom for the local product over the next few months who tallied 45 points in four years with the Varsity Reds.

“I just need to decide if I want to pursue a masters or I’m going to take a look and see what kind of pro opportunities are out there. One of the main reasons I came to UNB was that so many of their players have moved on to the pro ranks and how often those European, ECHL, and AHL options come up.”

Willick played one season with the Cariboo Cougars in 2008-09 before suiting for the Kamloops Blazers.