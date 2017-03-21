Map shows key areas along Hwy 16 corridor where more transit options will be in force | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The provincial government says it is more than doubling its funding for the Highway 16 Transportation Plan due to high demand.

BC will now provide $2 million dollars in grants to support communities along the highway as they expand local transit options.

Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad says this will include $752,000 to help purchase vehicles, and $1.2 million for operating costs.

“It’s an opportunity for community to be able to provide services whether that’s for seniors, or that’s for First Nations, or where that’s for women, it’s all part of how the community will work to be able to support its people.”

Preference is being given to First Nations groups and remote communities.

Recipients include the Takla Lake and Saik’uz First Nations.

