Defending champion Prince George Coast Inn suffered its first loss, 6-3 to Chilliwack, at the B.C. Midget Tier 1 hockey championship at Kin 1, however, both teams will meet again in tonight’s (Thursday) 7:30 gold medal game.

Following play Wednesday, Chilliwack tops the round robin standings at 4-0 followed by P.G at 3-1 which guarantees each team a spot in the Provincial final.

(Earlier, Prince George won its first three games by scores of 5-3 over Coquitlam, 5-3 over North East and 3-1 over Thompson Zone)

The host team also meets Saanich this afternoon (1:30) to conclude the round robin.

Standings after day three:

Chilliwack 4-0

Prince George 3-1

Coquitlam 2-2

Thompson 2-2

Saanich 1-3

North East 0-4

In other Minor Hockey Provincials around BC:

—————————————————————-

PG finished with a win, three losses and a tie at (6 team) Bantam Tier 1 in Kamloops:

—————————————————————————————————-

Thompson Zone 4-3 over PG Sunday

North Zone 6-2 over PG Monday

PG and Nanaimo 5-5 tie Monday

Burnaby Winter Club over PG 3-1 Tuesday

PG over Burnaby 6-2 Wednesday

PG has three losses & two ties after five games of the (7 team) Bantam Female in Richmond:

————————————————————————————————————

PG 1-1 tie against South Island Sunday

Abbotsford over PG 7-0 Monday

Richmond over PG 14-1 Tuesday

PG 3-3 tie against North West Tuesday

Kelowna 3-1 over PG Wednesday

PG had two losses and two ties after its first four games at (6 team) Peewee Tier 1 in Nanaimo:

—————————————————————————————————————

Abbotsford over PG 8-1 Sunday

PG tied Kelowna 7-7 Monday

North Shore 9-1 over PG Tuesday

PG tied Victoria 2-2 Tuesday

PG finished with a win and two losses at (9 team) Peewee Tier 2 in Trail:

————————————————————————————–

Burnaby 7-0 over PG Sunday

Nelson 12-4 over PG Monday

PG over Kitimat 8-4 Tuesday