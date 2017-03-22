Defending champion Prince George Coast Inn suffered its first loss, 6-3 to Chilliwack, at the B.C. Midget Tier 1 hockey championship at Kin 1, however, both teams will meet again in tonight’s (Thursday) 7:30 gold medal game.
Following play Wednesday, Chilliwack tops the round robin standings at 4-0 followed by P.G at 3-1 which guarantees each team a spot in the Provincial final.
(Earlier, Prince George won its first three games by scores of 5-3 over Coquitlam, 5-3 over North East and 3-1 over Thompson Zone)
The host team also meets Saanich this afternoon (1:30) to conclude the round robin.
Standings after day three:
Chilliwack 4-0
Prince George 3-1
Coquitlam 2-2
Thompson 2-2
Saanich 1-3
North East 0-4
In other Minor Hockey Provincials around BC:
PG finished with a win, three losses and a tie at (6 team) Bantam Tier 1 in Kamloops:
Thompson Zone 4-3 over PG Sunday
North Zone 6-2 over PG Monday
PG and Nanaimo 5-5 tie Monday
Burnaby Winter Club over PG 3-1 Tuesday
PG over Burnaby 6-2 Wednesday
PG has three losses & two ties after five games of the (7 team) Bantam Female in Richmond:
PG 1-1 tie against South Island Sunday
Abbotsford over PG 7-0 Monday
Richmond over PG 14-1 Tuesday
PG 3-3 tie against North West Tuesday
Kelowna 3-1 over PG Wednesday
PG had two losses and two ties after its first four games at (6 team) Peewee Tier 1 in Nanaimo:
Abbotsford over PG 8-1 Sunday
PG tied Kelowna 7-7 Monday
North Shore 9-1 over PG Tuesday
PG tied Victoria 2-2 Tuesday
PG finished with a win and two losses at (9 team) Peewee Tier 2 in Trail:
Burnaby 7-0 over PG Sunday
Nelson 12-4 over PG Monday
PG over Kitimat 8-4 Tuesday