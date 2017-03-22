On a day the Prince George Cougars found out the team had no all-stars or Conference award winners, they were also shutout in the final CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2016-17 season.

It is the 6th straight week the BC Division champions have been overlooked after an earlier stretch of 19 consecutive weeks in the top 10.

The Regina Pats are up one and ranked first. The Medicine Hat Tigers are 7th, Everett Silvertips are 9th and the Seattle Thunderbirds are an honorable mention.

The weekly rankings are compiled by a panel of NHL scouts.

