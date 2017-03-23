The Prince George School District received a $1.6 million dollar shot in the arm on Thursday from the BC government.

The funding will go towards school upgrade projects and classroom supplies.

School District 57 Board Chair Tim Bennett says a good chunk of that comes from the School Enhancement Program.

“So the additional $900,000 will stretch that annual facility grant money just a little bit further and ensure that our schools stay clean and remain great facilities for our students.”

Upgrades will include plumbing lines and heating as well as ventilation and air conditioning systems at Edgewood, Foothills, Nukko Lake, Pineview and Blackburn elementary schools.

They are badly needed according to Bennett. “They are getting older, schools in our region take a beating from the elements whether it’s the consistent change in weather compared to other schools in different parts of the province. We have to keep our heaters on a lot longer in a year so our schools take a beating.”

Each year, School District 57 receives about $3,000,000 in annual facility grant money from the province.

Under the Student Learning Grant, SD 57 will also get $650,000 to purchase classroom equipment like textbooks, lab equipment and art supplies.