The Prince George School District received a $1.6 million dollar shot in the arm on Thursday from the BC government.

The funding will go towards school upgrade projects and classroom supplies.

School District 57 will also extend the life of five schools in the city thanks to $900,000 from the School Enhancement Program.

Upgrades will include plumbing lines and heating as well as ventilation and air conditioning systems at Edgewood, Foothills, Nukko Lake, Pineview and Blackburn elementary schools.

Under the Student Learning Grant, SD 57 will receive $650,000 to purchase classroom equipment like textbooks, lab equipment and art supplies.