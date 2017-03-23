Residents, building structures, and other facilities in the bowl area will experience some lower water pressures throughout today.

The City of Prince George is testing a new system backup water pump and Engineering Supervisor Hayley Sedola says this will help find a better flow pattern from several different pressure zones.

“Overtime, water can release sediments onto the pipe wells; what that means is when you turn on your tap, sometimes even see some of the material coming in with the water, so it looks like it’s clear.”

Sedola says the water, while it may lose some discolouration, is still usable and drinkable.

“Usually if you run the water for a few minutes, it becomes clear; we recommend people avoid doing laundry because there is potential for staining, but water is usable.”

The test will end at Midnight tonight; for more information, you can click here.