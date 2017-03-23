Residents, building structures, and other facilities in the bowl area will experience some lower water pressures throughout today.

The City of Prince George is testing a new system backup water pump and Engineering Supervisor Hayley Sedola says this will help find a better flow pattern from several different pressure zones.

“Overtime, water can release sediments onto the pipe wells; what that means is when you turn on your tap, sometimes even see some of the material coming in with the water, so it looks like it’s clear.”

#CityofPG is conducting water testing in the bowl area between 12pm and 12am. https://t.co/X2ulghm4Qn — Prince George, BC (@CityofPG) March 23, 2017

Sedola says the water, while it may lose some discolouration, is still usable and drinkable.

“Usually if you run the water for a few minutes, it becomes clear; we recommend people avoid doing laundry because there is potential for staining, but water is usable.”

The test will end at Midnight tonight; for more information, you can click here.