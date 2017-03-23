A calendar year has almost gone by since the last time the Northern Capitals and the Vancouver Comets met in the B.C. female midget AAA hockey final.

The Caps ended up sweeping the Comets in consecutive games in 2016 with likes of Kelsey Roberts, Hunter Mosher and Sage Desjardins just to name a few.

The faces may have changed since that time but the goal has not for the Capitals who are attempting to go for a three-peat this weekend in Coquitlam.

One of the players hoping for another upset is 17-year old forward Katie Young as she was a member of last year’s team that won Provincials.

Young will be using the 2016 experience to her advantage and to help guide the younger players.

“I know what it is like as I bring some experience to the team and help the younger players know what playoffs is like and know that we have to be playing on top of our game.”

The (14-13-3) Caps lost five out of six regular season meetings against (29-1) Vancouver during the regular season by a combined score of 21-9 but did hand the Comets their only regulation loss of the season back on February 4 at Kin 2 by a 3-1 score.

Young believes that victory was an eye-opener.

“I think we learned that they are just not invincible and are a beatable team. If you want to beat them you just have to set your mind to it. They are not as good as everyone thinks they are.”

One of the many young bright spots for the third place Capitals this season has been the play of 16-year old rookie defender Sarah Jarvis who collected 15 points in 30 games during the regular season.

She says the rookies from this year’s squad are just as motivated to give the graduating players another ring.

“This is their last year and we kind of want to do it for them and win the whole thing, and for our future years they’re telling us to work hard, be focused and prepare for it.”

All games in the best of three will be played at Planet Ice starting on Friday night at 6 followed by

Saturday afternoon at 1:15 and if needed Sunday morning at 11:30.