In an effort to draw more outdoor tourism to the North, the provincial government is continuing their BC Parks Future Strategy by constructing 20 new campsites.

They’ll be built at Six Mile Bay Recreation Site near Mackenzie, which will include more roads, water sewage expansion, electrical upgrades, outhouses, and shower buildings.

They’re among the first phase of the five-year long plan to implement 1,900 new camping areas and Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris says the sites will be a great addition.

“It’s a step in the right direction! I do a lot of camping myself around here in the summertime when I can, and I’m looking forward to seeing what these improvements will do.”

The $22.9 million plan also indicates there’ll be upcoming expansions to high-demand areas like Burns Lake and Prince George, and 25 more park rangers are expected to be hired as a result.

While the announcement may seem great, Morris says more can always be done.

The avid camper adds most BC residents don’t choose Northern BC for camping simply because of location and weather.

“We’ve only got 8.5% of the population of BC in the northern three-quarters of the province where we’ve got such great facilities up here. People don’t come to see that, and somehow we have to get the message out that we are just as great.”

Morris says the Okanagan and Lower Mainland regions are getting the most attention, especially during the summer months.

He believes with these new sites coming into play however, tourism will be encouraged, which will influence the construction of more facilities.

“That site, along with several others around Prince George, I think will benefit from increased capacity, more people get the privilege of attending these sites, and maybe spending to 2-3 days to see what they have to offer.”

Places like Bower Mountain and Mount Robson will likely see these upgrades.