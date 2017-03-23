Bobby Deepak is the BC NDP's candidate for PG-Mackenzie | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The provincial opposition has officially opened another political campaign office in Prince George.

Bobby Deepak is running up against returning Liberal candidate and Solicitor General Mike Morris for the Prince George-Mackenzie spot.

.@BobbyDeepak1 explains views on what @bcndp sees in current #bcpoli; focus is on middle class, platform for everyday people #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/s9ubBmUitU — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 24, 2017

Several voters came through the doors on Thursday night hoping for a brand new government will shape BC, as well as their own community.

John Moxin is involved in the city’s arts department, such as the PG Symphony Orchestra, and says his top priority for the 2017 election is climate change.

“Pretty soon, the Earth is going to become really unfriendly to us. This isn’t a partisan issue every party needs to address it. Do I think that the NDP of the best policy I don’t know but I don’t know who does.”

He adds he’ll be signing up to be a volunteer driver to help those without transportation, or with limited mobility, get to the polls.

Another voter in attendance for Deepak’s campaign launch was mother of three, Sonia Manhas.

She says an issue she can relate to more than others is the need for more hospital rooms, and better care of patients, regardless of their medical conditions.

“All of us British Columbians should have special treatment under the Healthcare Act. I think healthcare really needs to be looked at, it needs fixing, there’s a lot of unhappy healthcare workers and if the workers aren’t being treated with respect, then you’re not going to have a sound healthcare system.”

She believes the BC NDP’s values will help enable a more stable system.

Both Manhas and Moxin plan to vote on election day, slated for May 9th, who both agreed they like being part of big crowds for big events.