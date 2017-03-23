How Sweet it is!

The Prince George Coast Inn of the North Cougars took the BC Midget Tier 1 Hockey Championship in dramatic fashion downing the Chilliwack Bruins 1-0 in triple overtime.

A raucous crowd of 1,000 fans at Kin 1 were thoroughly entertained in a game that had no shortage of action despite only seeing one goal.

The game was highlighted by the stellar of play of Cougars goalie Jake Sweet who made 50 saves in the victory and Bruins netminder Mitch Davis who stymied shooters all night long at every turn.

Davis’ biggest save of the contest put the game into triple overtime when Cougar forwards Brandon Dent and Kyle Boshier missed a chance to end it as the puck slid across the blue paint and straight out.

Chilliwack had a chance to seal the deal earlier when a shot rung off the crossbar and fell straight in the Prince George zone.

The winning goal came off the stick of Chase Schurack who buried a feed from Craig MacDonald past Davis to send the host crowd into a frenzy.

MYPGNOW caught up with Sweet after the game who says winning in front of the home faithful easily tops last year’s title.

“I can’t explain it. Last year when we won was cool but nothing like that, it’s so much better with all the effort we put in and everything that happened in this game was just crazy and to come away with the win is unbelievable.”

Sweet was even more in awe of the type of effort put forth not only from himself, but also the amount of sacrifice shown by his teammates.

“My team worked so hard in front of me, (Landon) Kitchen is blocking shots left, right, and centre and without it I’m not sure if we could have won.”

Former Cariboo Cougar Logan Archer who captained the Tier 1 squad says he was running on fumes in the later stages of the contest. “I was extremely tired. It was awful as I almost puked a few times thinking about what was going to happen but when I saw that puck go in the excitement was unreal.”

Other Cariboo Cougar past players or prospects who captured a gold medal with the Tier 1 team included MacDonald, Dent, Colton Kitchen, Braeden Young and Aaron Jakubowski.