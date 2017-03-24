The 2nd annual Climb for Cancer fundraiser is just a month away.

It will take place on April 22 at the Northern Lights Estate Winery where teams raise money to support the Kordyban Lodge.

Organizing Committee Chair Doug Bell is still amazed by the amount of support shown in the event’s first year.

“We had over 300 people register last year and over 200 people climbed the hill and when we set our goal originally at $10,000 we blew past that and raised $30,000 last year. That was tremendous but we know we can build on that.”

Bell is also raising the bar this year on how many times people can climb the iconic cutbanks in Prince George.

“Last year, the big challenge was how many times could you climb the hill and the record was 13. We think people could actually climb the hill even more than that. For me, I only climbed it twice last year but you know what when you get to the top the view was worth it.”

Vista Radio is one of the sponsors of the event.

It runs from 12-4 pm.

Teams can register on-line at www.northernlightsestatewinery.ca

Each person can raise between $5-500 dollars towards the cause either online or in person.