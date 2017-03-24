Highway 16 will be getting 4 lanes, bike lane as early as Fall of 2018 | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

Expansion projects are coming to Highway 16 west of Prince George, including bike lanes and a four-lane stretch from Bunce Road to Blackwater Road.

The bike lanes will added along Frontage Road near the highway and will go one kilometre long, thanks to a $500,000 investment from the provincial government and Bike BC.

Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris says this is also acting as an improvement on highway safety.

“Highway 16 is just getting busier all the time and we’ve had a number of fatalities. I think by removing pedestrians and bicyclists from the highway itself is going to go a long way towards enhancing the free and easy movement of people on that stretch.”

He adds this will allow local residents in the Westgate commercial subdivisions to better connect with the Westgate Transit exchange and the Cranbrook Hill Greenway Trail.

Highway 16 will also be receiving a four-lane expansion, expected to be completed by the Fall of 2018.

The 3.4 kilometre stretch between Bunce and Blackwater Roads is said to improve traffic flow, according to Morris.

“There’s been a couple of fatalities in that area; we’re enhancing some of the intersections on there as well. We can’t do everything at the same time; that is the biggest priority for us in that particular area right now.”

The BC Government is also throwing funds into this project; a total of $24 million.