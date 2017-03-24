The 2017 BC Major Midget Hockey League Final between the Cariboo Cougars and the Greater Vancouver Canadians has the makings of an instant classic.

If that’s the case the Cougars might have reason to worry.

Michael Araki-Young was the game 1 overtime hero for GVC who slipped past the Cougars 3-2 in double overtime at Kin 1 on Friday.

His slapshot from just outside the faceoff circle cleanly beat Cariboo goaltender Marcus Allen putting the Canadians within one win of the provincial title.

The game got off to a fast start offensively courtesy of Daine Dubois putting the major-midget Cats up 1-0 early in the first.

A short time later, GVC responded thanks to Daniel Pearson screamed down the far wing and blistered a slap shot past Allen for a 1-1 tie after 20 minutes.

In the second, Cariboo held the territorial advantage outshooting the Canadians 11-1 but GVC goalkeeper Lucas Shaw was outstanding turning away several scoring chances.

The game opened up in the third when Scott Atkinson put GVC ahead taking advantage of a Cariboo turnover behind the net for a 2-1 lead.

Devin Sutton clawed the Cougars back on even terms zipping home a Trey Thomas feed for a 2-2 tie after regulation.

The turning point in the game was when Cariboo had several chances to solve Shaw in double overtime but Hunter Floris and Myles Mattila were stopped on subsequent breakaways preventing them for skating away with the win.

Canadians lead the series 1-0 with game 2 on Saturday at 3:15 from Kin 1.

In game 1 of the BC Female Midget AAA hockey final it was the Vancouver Comets walloping the Northern Capitals on Friday 9-1.

Game 2 goes Saturday at Planet Ice in Coquitlam.