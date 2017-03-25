The 50/50 Mega Jackpot during Game One of the Prince George Cougars playoff series with the Portland Winterhawks exceeded more than $84,000,

Friday night’s lucky winner was Prince George resident Jenny Plouffe, who says her husband convinced her to purchase a ticket.

“I’m pretty excited! I told him today, he said he wanted to buy a quad and I said ‘Absolutely not.’ I said but ‘if we win you can get a truck,’ so he’s getting a truck.”

Congrats to Jenny Plouffe! She was tonight's lucky @PGCougars mega 50/50 jackpot worth over $42,000! Proceeds helping @BBBSPG #united pic.twitter.com/5NdqYLRUa0 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) March 25, 2017

All ticket proceeds went to the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Prince George (BBBSPG), and Plouffe says holding the winning ticket of more than $42,000 is extra special for her.

“I’m feeling a little bit shocked! It hasn’t quite sunk in, but I used to be a Big Sister years ago when I was in my early 20s, so I think it’s great that the money is going towards them.”

Plouffe was among the 5,418 fans in attendance during Prince George’s first playoff start on home-ice since 2000; the Cats lost 4-2.

Game 2 of the First Round series between the Cougars and the ‘Hawks goes for Sunday night, 5PM at the CN Centre.