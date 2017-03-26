When the stars align, you can enjoy a glass of wine or a cold beer while watching a performance at the Prince George Playhouse. Theatre staff would like to make this drama-and-a-drink experience a more frequent event.

It was a year ago that Prince George City Council okayed alcohol in the building’s auditorium during 19+ events, however, most shows are all-ages. Alcohol is restricted to the lobby during shows that welcome minors, so anyone wetting their whistle is still shunned from the auditorium until they’ve finished their drink.

While he says it’s been a positive change and generated more revenue, Operation Managers Matt Russell calls this a “partial solution.”

“Nine times out of ten, when you’re renting the venue to anyone – whether it’s a community organization or someone coming into town – generally they try and keep it all ages, obviously, as to not limit their demographic (and to) help with ticket sales. The majority of our events, this change in our liquor license hasn’t really made a huge impact.”

Lobby restrictions have their inconveniences. Russell has seen patrons forced to gulp their drinks before rushing into the auditorium.

“People pay their money for a ticket. You want to be able to walk into a theatre without your glass of whatever you’ve paid money for, and have a nice experience.”

Russell feels if you can responsibly drink a beer at the CN Centre during a hockey game, then why not during a performance.

“Consuming two beers, whether you’re next to a child in the lobby or next to a child in a seated auditorium, there’s really no difference. It doesn’t make sense to me. It’s just a set of double doors and then you’re into a different part of the building.”

Drinking laws stretch beyond the municipal level, so there’s likely no quick fix in sight. Russell sees this rule as “red tape” and hopes it’ll be removed soon.