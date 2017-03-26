Cougars crunch Winterhawks 5-1 in Game 2 of the WHL's First Round; series tied 1-1 heading to Portland | Brett Cullen Photography

We’re all squared up in the WHL Western Conference First Round series between the Prince George Cougars and the Portland Winterhawks.

Ty Edmonds was near perfect between the pipes in Game 2 before more than 4,100 fans at the CN Centre, stopping 40 of 41 shots from the visiting team as the Cats pulled away with a 5-1 win Sunday night.

In 94.3 the GOAT’s post-game show, PG Assistant Head Coach Shawn Chambers says his team’s netminder stepped up in a big way compared to Game 1.

“Edmonds has had his ups and downs all season long, but tonight he was on his game 100%. When he makes those critical saves, it makes it easier for our players to score up front.”

Returning for his first game after spending a month on the injured-reserve, Brad Morrison got things going late in the opening frame by scoring a rebound off ‘Hawks goaltender Cole Kehler.

While Chambers was happy to see the PG native back on the bench, he says players still need to earn their right to play.

“He has to keep learning those little things in order to stay on our team. He scored a great goal and he’s certainly one of the best stick-handlers, but he still has to work hard.”

Portland continued to send pucks to the net, holding the higher ratio at 33-19 after two periods, but Cougars Forward Aaron Boyd was the only one on the ice to find an open lane … twice; he scored at the 8:32 and 18:35 mark of the middle frame for the 3-0 lead.

The home team came out firing all cylinders within the first minute of the third period, with Shane Collins and Radovan Bondra each netting a goal in a span of 35 seconds, increasing their lead to 5-0.

Edmonds shutout streak would end with seven minutes left; Portland’s Cody Glass scored his first of the playoffs, but it would not matter as Prince George held on for the Game 2 victory, evening the series at 1-1.

The Cats will now head south of the border to Oregon for the next two games, and Assistant Head Coach Steve O’Rourke believes every inch of talent needs to be brought forward in order to move on.

“We have the depth to match-up with these guys and it goes back to have those key four lines of offense. Portland’s got a great fanbase with an arena enriched with tradition, so hopefully that’ll bring our players to a whole other level.”

Games 3 and 4 are slated for Wednesday and Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The Cougars will have another home playoff clash with the Winterhawks; Game 5 will take place Saturday at 7PM.

RESULTS:

———————————————————————

Game | Visitor | Home | Date

1 | Portland @ Prince George: Friday, March 24 = (POR 4, PG 2)

2 | Portland @ Prince George: Sunday, March 26 = (PG 5, POR 1)

3 | Prince George @ Portland: Wednesday, March 29th at 7PM

4 | Prince George @ Portland: Thursday, March 30th at 7PM

5 | Portland @ Prince George: Saturday, April 1st at 7PM

*6 | Prince George @ Portland: Monday, April 3rd at 7PM

*7 | Portland @ Prince George: Wednesday, April 5th at 7PM

*If necessary