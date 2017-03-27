The Aboriginal Housing Society of Prince George will discuss its future projects with City Council at Monday night’s meeting.

It’s still seeking a few permits before starting a 3-storey, 27 unit seniors home on Spruce Street. The Society is also seeking a property rezoning for a lot near 17th and Winnipeg before it can develop an “urban village” apartment complex.

Council also needs to find a way to fund upcoming pricey improvements, such as drainage systems in the Hart and snow removal in the West Bowl.

Taxpayers have a say in all projects that require funding for more than five years. City staff is recommending an “Alternative Approval Process,” which okays these projects unless enough city residents protest.

All this begins tonight in the City Chambers at 6 PM.