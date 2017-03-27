MLAs Mike Morris and Shirley Bond with Mayor Lyn Hall at this mornings announcement.

The Cariboo Connector program officially entered Phase 3 on Monday.

The province says Highway 97 will be expanded to four lanes in certain sections.

That will include a facelift to the Highway 97 and Old Cariboo Highway intersection in Prince George according to Jobs Minister Shirley Bond.

“So it’s about a $30 million dollar investment in this project. The community has identified they want to see improved safety along that particular stretch so it will add additional kilometres with four lanes and then realign the intersection.”

“I think this signals the government understands the importance of this corridor. Highway 97 is the longest highway in British Columbia so we’re going to continue to invest and improve safety and efficiency along the corridor.”

Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall believes the improvements will be a major help.

“It extends the four-lanes for a distance and anytime we can do that to distribute traffic better or along that particular entrance of the city is great news for us”

Phase 3 will cost an additional $200 million dollars and is estimated to create around 600 jobs.

The program saw a $240 million dollar investment for 18 projects in Phase 1 which are now complete.

Another $200 million was committed for nine projects during Phase 2, six of which are now complete.