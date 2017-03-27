Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s help in the search for two suspects in an early morning break and enter that happened this morning.

At about 4:30 am, suspects broke into a business in Parkhill Centre, on the 500 block of North Nechako Road. RCMP say surveillance recorded two men exit a re Ford Explorer and break-into the building. Shortly afterward, they took off in the vehicle, possibly without taking anything.

Just before 5:00 am, Prince George Fire Rescue sent a request for assistance to the RCMP. Officers attended and found a burned out red Ford Explorer on the 700 block of Alward St. The vehicle was confirmed stolen from the 2100 block of 6th Avenue and was the same one used in the break and enter just half an hour before.

The investigation is ongoing. We will add more information as it becomes available.