The Leduc Oil Kings have qualified for the Telus Cup Canadian midget hockey championship April 24th to 30th in Prince George.

Leduc, the Alberta league winners, will be the Pacific representative.

The Cariboo Cougars, the BC champions, will be the host team.

Leduc and Cariboo will “not” play each other in a regional series prior to the Telus Cup.

Four other regions, representing the Atlantic, Quebec, Central, and West regions still have to determine their champions.