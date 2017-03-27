Photo of the Jandric brothers from Brendan Pawliw of myprincegeorgenow.com

The BCHL is down to its final four.

The Coastal championship will feature the Chilliwack Chiefs against the Victoria Grizzlies while the Interior title will see the Penticton Vees against the Vernon Vipers.

The Jandric brothers of Prince George, Chris and Steven, both play for Vernon.

Two teams were eliminated Monday night in game seven as Victoria edged the Powell River Kings 2-1 in double overtime while Penticton whipped the Merritt Centennials 6-2.

Earlier, Chilliwack advanced after a 4-game sweep of the regular season champion Wenatchee Wild and Vernon eliminated Trail 4-1 in the best of seven.

The Prince George Spruce Kings season ended when they lost in six games to Wenatchee in the first round.