City Council agreed to move forward with some big improvements at Monday night’s meeting, as well as ways to pay them off.

Councillors will manage fund these updates – like snow disposal in the West Bowl and new city crew vehicle – through an Alternative Approval Process (AAP). The method assumes residents support and is, therefore, quicker and more cost-effective than a referendum. However, Council can’t move forward with the AAP if at least 10% of Prince George is against the long-term debt, which will be decided in an upcoming vote.

The system may seem unfamiliar, but Mayor Lyn Hall promises everyone will still have their say.

“Through the AAP they get to express their opinion through the voting system and they’re able to do that on each one of the items that were putting forward for potential approval.”

He’s also confident that these projects will have Prince George’s support.

“There’s a number there that we really hope pass because they’re significant projects in the city and we’ve been looking at them for a while. They’re ones that have been on the books, in some instances three years, so we just felt now was the time to bring them forward, staff has been working on them so we’re in a position now to be able to deliver that.”

The projects are:

Mobile and Dispatch Radio Equipment Systems

Vehicles and communication equipment used by city crews need replacing

$4,222,330 over 10 years

Public Works Yard Development

City plans to integrate Parks Division into the main Engineering and Public Works building (4050 18th Avenue) and expand the washroom.

$1,450,000 over 20 years

Develop Nechako Riverside Park

$630,000 over 20 years

Snow Disposal Facility West Bowl

Snow dump on Foothills and 15th Avenue has to move because of growing development pressure.

$2,930,000 over 20 years

Hart Industrial Storm Drainage Treatment

Storm detention and treatment facility near Blueberry Road and Highway 97. Stormwater is of poor quality and flows into McMillan Creek Watershed, negatively affecting aquatic life.

$1,470,000 over 20 years

More details are to come regarding ballot casting on these projects. If you’re unsure about what to do, the city is available to help.

“We’re going to have people that are going to be available to explain to them how it works and how they can, in fact, just like on voting day, they can submit their ballot into a ballot box here at City Hall,” says Mayor Hall.

Registered voters can also send in their vote on any or all projects via fax or email. The vote will be in at least six weeks from today.