City council gave the Aboriginal Housing Society of Prince George (AHS) the green light on not one, but two proposed projects at last night’s meeting.

The first was a three storey, 27-unit, not-for-profit seniors home at 1811 Spruce Street. Residency will be prioritized to self-identifying Aboriginal people but the building is open to all seniors.

Given the nature of the building, Council gave the AHS a variance on a city parking bylaw. A property this size requires 31 parking stalls, but presenters claimed this would be overkill since spots would mostly be used by health care workers and visitors. Generally speaking, they added the number of low-income seniors with cars is low.

Aboriginal Housing Society Executive Director Christos Vardacostas says this helps address the city’s affordable housing issues for years to come.

“There is a need and something needs to be done about that need. There’s a changing demographic where we have more seniors and that will affect this for the next 20 to 30 years, so we need to respond to that.”

Council still has to approve one last reading but the AHS plans are to break ground this summer.

Council also okayed rezoning a lot near 17th and Winnipeg for a proposed 250-unit “urban village,” which would have studio apartments as well as one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. for single people, couples, and families. The project is still in its infant stages but AHS plans to also have day and night care, education, spiritual, and recreational centres on the proposed site.

Many area residents, many of whom lived on Yew Street, shared their thoughts on the development. The general consensus was the neighbourhood supports this if it’s done properly. To ensure this, Vardacostas plans to keep engaging with them.

“The community in terms of partnerships and support and direct involvement and the neighborhood as well in terms of addressing their input, their concerns, and also having participation for the neighborhood as well.”

The AHS can now focus on finishing a traffic report and creating a final blueprint.

The urban village is still years in the making. Vardacostas says phase one won’t be complete until at least 2019.