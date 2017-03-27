UNBC has found its own way to celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial birthday.

The school is creating a new scholarship program, where up to 150 international students can earn $2,000 a year for four years.

Inviting people to our country is the perfect way to celebrate, says Interim VP Academic and Provost Dan Ryan.

“Canada itself is built on a long history of inviting people for overseas to come into Canada, so this is another opportunity to do that. We thought that was a good way to do something at UNBC and ni the north to support the north and celebrate the birthday.”

This will hopefully boost campus’ international population, which sits at about 10%. Ryan wants to double that.

“When our students go out onto their career it’s important that they have a real appreciation of the diversity of thought that’s out there. By increasing our international proportion here, or our population here, it helps provide our students, when they are learning their various subjects, to learn about the diversity that thought.”

These scholarships will be funded through current international students’ tuition.

In appropriate fashion, UNBC President Dr. Daniel Weeks announced this program at an event in Beijing, China.