A 25-year-old man is in custody after failing to stop for police Monday morning.

Before Noon on March 27th, Prince George RCMP sought out a vehicle near Tamarack Street and 20th Avenue with inactive license plates and no proper insurance attached, but the driver failed to stop for the flashing emergency lights.

Keenan Sam attempted to flee, but was eventually located and arrested in a driveway near Upland Street, where RCMP say they found a knife, a loaded firearm magazine, and a small amount of meth on him; the vehicle was found unoccupied in a parking lot nearby.

As Mounties investigated the vehicle, they found a stolen license plate for another car parked in the 4100 block of 1st Avenue on March 26th.

Sam is facing several charges including:

– Failing to stop for police

– Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

– Obstructing a Peace Officer

– Possession of property obtained by crime Under $5,000

– Possession of ammunition contrary to order

– Possession of a controlled substance

– 2 counts = failing to comply with probation

He is scheduled to appear in court later today.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call the Prince George RCMP at (250) 561-3300, or Crime-Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.