The City of Prince George is receiving a generous grant approval from the Northern Development Initiative Trust (NDIT).

Six community centres and parks will be fed a total of $180,000, each getting a $30,000 cut, in order to upgrade, improve, and expand properties.

Mayor Lyn Hall is grateful for NDIT’s continued support.

“There was an application made for various funding opportunities, and we’re going to start looking at putting that in place for sometime this Spring for the construction period.”

Hall adds it’s important for the City to do whatever they can to keep everything as up-to-date as possible.

“Northern Development looks at taking applications throughout the year, so we’ve taken those and made the submission and it just happened to be a bundle of them at this time.”

The money will be used for various needs, such as new appliances, flooring, and roof replacements.

This also includes a patio to the new L’heidli T’enneh Memorial Park Pavilion announced last month and Hall says plans are for the addition to be 200 square-metres.

“What it does is it adds to the project, which will give more space for families and individuals to enjoy that particular pavilion.”

The five other facilities involved with NDIT’s funding include the CN Centre, Kinsmen Hall, the Elder Citizens Recreation Centre, AiM Hi, and the Pineview Hall.