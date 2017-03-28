Mounties in Prince George and Fort St. James say a 72-year-old man, reported missing since March 21st, has been located.

The search for Paul Dennis Charles is over and the RCMP are thanking the public for their assistance in finding him.

Corporal Craig Douglass says Charles was safe when found, but due to the privacy act, they can not provide any other details at this time.

This includes his exact location or condition when discovered.