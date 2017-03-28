A violent assault in Prince George is under investigation by police.

It happened at 7:45 pm on Tuesday evening where the RCMP responded to an aggravated assault on the 2200 block of Ross Crescent.

Police and emergency crews found a 31-year old man suffering from severe injuries and was later taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The initial investigation has led to a home on the 2100 block of Ross Crescent.

Authorities are confident this was a targeted attack and that the general public is not at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the local detachment or Crime Stoppers.