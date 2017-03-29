Nominations are being accepted for the Volunteer Recognition Awards hosted by the City of Prince George.

The Outstanding Volunteer Award is one of five to be handed out according to Community Coordinator Cheryl Livingstone-Leman.

“Probably the most prestigious out of all the awards that we have it’s for an individual that has volunteered for 15 years or more and has volunteered in a variety of areas on a variety of disciplines throughout the city.”

Livingstone-Leman adds they take great pride in being recognized as the “Volunteer City”.

“We certainly live up to that reputation. We have a huge range of volunteer making our city just a great place to live and work and play. We just wouldn’t be the same city without the volunteers that make such a difference.”

The City has founded a new award called the Community Champion Award for this year’s event according to Livingstone-Leman.

“This award is for an individual who has done something significant in the way of volunteering and it may have been a new or innovative idea, maybe they called people to action for a one-time cause.”

Nominations can be filled out via the City of Prince George website until April 28.

The winners will be named during the Civic Appreciation Dinner at the Prince George Civic and Conference Centre on June 23.

Here is a full list of the awards.

Recreation & Culture Award – Recognition of individuals who have contributed or are still contributing significantly to the development of recreation or culture in Prince George in disciplines such as recreation, sport, culture, visual arts, and performing arts for a minimum of five years.

Community Service Award – Recognition of individuals who have contributed or are still contributing significantly to the development of Community Services in Prince George for a minimum of five years. A community service is defined as a service which aids people in need and positively affects portions of the community.

Outstanding Volunteer Award – Recognition of individuals who are outstanding volunteers. They have

contributed or are still contributing to the development of the community of Prince George by volunteering

their time to a number of organizations, groups, or disciplines. These volunteers have gone above and

beyond the call of duty and have provided exemplary volunteer service. They must have volunteered for a

minimum of 15 years in various organizations, groups, or disciplines.

Youth of the Year Award – Recognition of youth attending school in Prince George and between the ages of 13 and 18 years old. The individual must have shown school involvement (including average or above

average academic standing, extracurricular activities and volunteer committees) and must have made

significant contributions in the community (outside of school) through volunteering.

Community Champion Award – Recognition of an individual who has inspired people to take positive

action through volunteerism. Examples may include: attracting new volunteers, enhancing programs or

services, kick-starting a new or innovative idea, calling people to action, developing an innovative and

successful fundraising campaign, or providing exceptional volunteerism to a one-time cause or event.