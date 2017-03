A rash of mailbox thefts in Quesnel has been reported by the Quesnel RCMP.

The incidents have taken place in the West Fraser, West Village and Kersley areas since last week.

The culprits are prying open or damaging the locks and enter the mailboxes stealing the mail and its contents.

Police continue to investigate and are any suspicious behaviour near rural or apartment mailboxes immediately.

Police suggest picking up your mail immediately after delivery to prevent being a victim.