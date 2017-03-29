Photo of Jansen Harkins in action against the Winterhawks is courtesy of the PG Cougars and Brett Cullen Photography.

The Prince George Cougars gave up a goal just 14 seconds into the game by Skyler McKenzie and then stormed back to whip the Winterhawks 6-1 in Portland.

The Cougars have outscored the Winterhawks 11-2 over the past two games to grab a 2-1 series lead in the best of seven WHL Western Conference quarter-final.

Ty Edmonds made 40 saves for the second straight game as P.G. outshot the hosts 45-41.

Edmonds leads the WHL playoffs in save percentage (.957) and is tied for second in goals-against-average (1.67).

The Cougars enjoyed period leads of 3-1 and 4-1 and they have outscored the Winterhawks 11-2 over the past two games.

Jansen Harkins notched a goal and four assists while linemate Colby McAuley scored twice and added a helper for the Cougars who had the best regular season road record in the Western Conference.

Kody McDonald, Tate Olson and Brogan O”Brien also put the puck past Cole Kehler, who was hooked in the third period for the second straight game.

“It started with our goaltending, Ty was really good tonight and our defencemen were solid, they kept it simple and we didn’t give up a 2-on-1. Our forwards did the little things, the chip and support, got pucks deep,” said Cougars head coach Richard Matvichuk on the 94.3 the Goat post game radio show.

Prince George won the special teams battle going 2-for-5 on the power play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

The Cougars are 4-for-12 with the man advantage in the series, the 5th best power play in the league.

The Winterhawks are 3-for-15 on the power play.

Game four will be played tonight (Thursday) in Portland before the series shifts back to CN Centre on Saturday.

RESULTS:

———————————————————————

Game | Visitor | Home | Date

1 | Portland @ Prince George: Friday, March 24 = (POR 4, PG 2)

2 | Portland @ Prince George: Sunday, March 26 = (PG 5, POR 1)

3 | Prince George @ Portland: Wednesday, March 29 = (PG 6, POR 1)

4 | Prince George @ Portland: Thursday, March 30th at 7PM

5 | Portland @ Prince George: Saturday, April 1st at 7PM

*6 | Prince George @ Portland: Monday, April 3rd at 7PM

*7 | Portland @ Prince George: Wednesday, April 5th at 7PM

*If necessary