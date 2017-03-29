A man is in hospital and woman in custody after a stabbing on Fern Crescent Wednesday afternoon.

The Prince George RCMP responded to a domestic disturbance report at a residence around 1 PM.

Emergency personnel found a man suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old woman known to the victim was arrested without incident.

The investigation is ongoing – we will have more information as it becomes available.