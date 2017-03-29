The College of New Caledonia is honouring a recent donor.

The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (ICBA) gave the school’s trades programs $25,000 last March, as part of its provincial education and training program it launched in 2016 for its 40th anniversary. As a thank you, CNC is renaming renamed a classroom in its John A. Brink Trades and Technology Centre the “ICBA Trades Room.”

The $25,000 will buy new electronics and equipment for the program, none of which have been purchased yet.

Trades and Technologies Dean Frank Rossi knows there’s a labour shortage approaching, and companies will need all new hires to be work-ready.

“Our students that are graduating from our programs will walk into the industry with the most updated equipment.”

This upcoming labour demand makes relationships between educational institutes and employers that much more vital. It’s an essential cycle of schools preparing students for the industry, and companies investing in programs to prepare tomorrow’s workforce.

“We’re going to be training with updated equipment, our instructors are updated with it as far as their knowledge and their skills, then it will be a seamless transition into the industry and that’s probably what they’re looking for as well.”

ICBA Regional Vice President Mike Davis says the groups is “excited to be a part of the community and (ICBA is) certainly excited to be a part of northern BC … we look forward to seeing all the students do great things.”

Rossi and faculty members are still consulting and deciphering what equipment to buy. He expects to make an order soon.