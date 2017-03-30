Aboriginal literacy, both oral and written material, is being highlighted by UNBC for the 11th straight year, as part of the Weaving Words Festival.

Canadian award-winning authors are currently speaking at the school, and English Professor Dr. Robert Budde says this brings the community together every year.

“It’s still important, especially for the variety of indigenous students that we have at UNBC, and for the public to have this culture recognized and celebrated in this way.”

While the celebration is set to cater to students of aboriginal descent, Dr. Budde also says the event draws a wide-variety of people, including the general public.

“At UNBC, we have between 10%-13% indigenous students. You have students from First Nation Studies who come to the event from across all sorts of traditions and disciplines; Science students, some Environmental Studies students came too.”

He believes anyone can benefit from a uniquely new cultural experience.

Slated for this afternoon is a discussion on the link between First Nations and universities, and Dr. Budde says this topic will be delivered by the two headline speakers.

“Lee Maracle is well-known in Canadian literature she has over 12 books to her name, and Garry Gottfriedson coming from Kamloops; those two are going to talk about storytelling in academic settings. This is a conversation we haven’t had before.”

Monique Gray Smith is also a prominent speaker this year from Victoria; she’s a writer and entrepreneur of Cree, Lakota, and Scottish ancestry.

Weaving Words is running until Friday afternoon; you can click here for more information.