The film, television and video production industry in the country recorded $4.8 billion dollars in operating revenue in 2015 according to Stats Canada.

That’s up nearly 15% from 2013.

Analyst Senka Omercic says British Columbia also enjoyed a jump in operating revenue. “It went from 979 million to 1.2 billion dollars, that’s a 23% increase.”

Omercic adds the province experienced a rise in operating expenses.

“In terms of these expenses in BC, we’re seeing an increase from 935 million to 1 billion dollars. Overall, the high quality of Canada’s production infrastructure, strong tax incentives and a lower Canadian dollar were some of the contributing factors to this growth.”

Across Canada, television productions had the majority of total sales at 62.4% followed by feature films at 17%.