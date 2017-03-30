Off-roaders, bikers, and adventure-seekers can look forward to more trials in Northern BC this year, thanks in part to a $320,000 boost by the province.

Prince George Snowmobile Club President Meghan Boescker says she’s excited about the upcoming improvements to local rural areas.

“We’re looking forward to doing some maintenance and possible growth on some of the trails that we have built. We have Spring Trail systems, hopefully we’ll be working together with them to do some more work and updating on those trails.”

NEW: Off-road vehicle fees to help fund trail upgrades, enhance rural economies, https://t.co/OOwdh4ACIk @BCSnowmobile — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) March 30, 2017

Projects and formal guidelines will be under review by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, and Natural Resource Operations First Nations, and stakeholder groups before anything gets started.

Riders must also register their vehicle with ICBC with a one-time fee of $48.