Penalty troubles in Portland got the best of the Prince George Cougars Thursday night.

Filled with back and forth scoring, Game Four resulted in a Winterhawks 5-4 victory at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, evening up the series at 2-2 coming back to Northern BC.

Series tied 2-2. Portland strikes twice in the third. Game 5 goes Saturday in Prince George. IT. WILL. BE. LOUD.#UNITED — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) March 31, 2017

Cougars Assistant Head Coach Shawn Chambers said in 94.3 the GOAT’s post-game show his team got easily riled up.

“The turning point was when the officials weren’t calling the odds in our favour, or giving Portland the penalties we wanted. I think we got a little over-confident tonight; these games are never easy, and nothing is ever easy in this game.”

The Cougars got things going 8:12 into the opening frame when Aaron Boyd tipped in a deflection from Brendan Guhle, which was followed three minutes later by Jesse Gabrielle’s first of the playoffs.

Late in the period however, the ‘hawks got back in the game netting two goals within a span of 92 seconds, knotting the game at 2-2 after the first 20 minutes.

An early second period scare for Captain Sam Ruopp left him hobbling over to the Cougars’ bench after taking a headshot from Portland’s Colton Veloso.

Ruopp would return and after the host team took a 3-2 lead on a man-advantage, the Euro-connection of Nikita Popugaev and Radovan Bondra each potted a goal 96 seconds apart in the final two minutes of the middle frame.

Coach Chambers says Prince George’s 4-3 lead after 40 minutes proves his team can score in the most critical situations.

“Getting those late period goals in the second is absolutely a positive sign. We battled through; it wasn’t that great, but we got there nonetheless.”

The final frame would belong to Winterhawks’ forward Matt Revel, who scored the tying and game-winning goals to take Game Four and force a guaranteed Game Six on Monday night.

Despite losing only their second game all season long when leading after two periods of play, Coach Chambers calls this night one of the best all year long.

“We got pucks in deep and we were really chipping at them too. It was a fantastic night of hockey from a coach’s perspective, but unfortunately they got their run and, eventually, we fell into their trap.”

Prince George netminder Ty Edmonds made 27 saves, while Portland’s Cole Kehler halted 29 of his own.

The Cougars will have another home ice advantage Saturday night at the CN Centre for Game 5 of the now best-of-three series with Portland; puck drop goes for 7PM.

RESULTS:

Game | Visitor | Home | Date

1 | Portland @ Prince George: Friday, March 24 = (POR 4, PG 2)

2 | Portland @ Prince George: Sunday, March 26 = (PG 5, POR 1)

3 | Prince George @ Portland: Wednesday, March 29 = (PG 6, POR 1)

4 | Prince George @ Portland: Thursday, March 30th = (POR 5, PG 4)

5 | Portland @ Prince George: Saturday, April 1st at 7PM

6 | Prince George @ Portland: Monday, April 3rd at 7PM

*7 | Portland @ Prince George: Wednesday, April 5th at 7PM

*If necessary