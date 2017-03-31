BC hunters can now buy their hunting licenses on-line.

Licenses are also available at Service BC locations.

All types of species purchased on-line will be mailed to the applicants.

Hunters must also carry photo ID and their species license at all times when hunting and must cancel it by nothing it as soon as they harvest an animal.

To purchase a hunting license using the new on-line system, hunters will first need a basic BCeID, which allows on-line users access to a wide range of provincial government programs and services.

