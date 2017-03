Masich Place is home to sporting events like track & field | City of Prince George

Masich Place will be re-opening for the Spring season on April 8th.

Local residents will be able to access the track around the stadium and is set to be open from dawn to dusk during non-winter operations.

However, all Prince George city-owned sports fields and public washrooms will remain closed until May 1st.

The road heading towards Connaught Hill Park is also closed to all vehicles, but will re-open April 21st.