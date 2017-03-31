It wasn’t the warmest of March’s in Prince George according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says residents were forced to bundle up a little more than normal.

“We were at a temperature of -1.8 compared to normal of -0.2 so definitely colder than normal temperatures were felt in March right across the area.”

It was also a little damper than usual according to Charboneau.

“We saw 51.1 millimeters of precipitation, now that is snow and rain combined which is more than normal and would usually be around 29.7 millimeters.”

Sunny skies are expected early next week with temperatures in the 13 to 14-degree range.