94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
menu
Home
News
News
Sports
Submit News Tip
Active residents to soon enjoy Spring weather at local track
Kyle Balzer
,
Friday, Mar. 31st, 2017
Miranda Lambert making her way to Prince George
Brendan Pawliw
,
Friday, Mar. 31st, 2017
Licenses now available online for BC Hunters
Brendan Pawliw
,
Friday, Mar. 31st, 2017
Win
Join the GOAT’s Rock Jury
ash
,
Monday, Jan. 9th, 2017
Country Music Panel
Kira Rogers
,
Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2016
The Goat Cariboo Kicker Ticket Giveaway
Michael Lamont
,
Wednesday, Mar. 8th, 2017
Events
Community Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
94.3 GOAT FM
97 Country FM
On Air
Shows & More
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
Talent
94.3 The GOAT
Country97FM
SUM 41 & PAPA ROACH
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, Feb. 7th, 2017
SNOW REPORT
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, Dec. 13th, 2016
TOM COCHRANE
Kev Cotter
,
Tuesday, Nov. 1st, 2016
Rock Jury
Football Pool
SHARE ON:
Related Posts
Beat Up BBQ Photo Contest
Monday, Mar. 27th, 2017
24th Annual Wildlife Banquet and Fundraiser
Thursday, Mar. 16th, 2017
Rockford Grill’s Gift Card Giveaway
Friday, Mar. 10th, 2017