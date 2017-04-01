Cole Kehler made 48 saves to lead the Portland Winterhawks to a 5-3 victory over the Prince George Cougars before a standing room only crowd of 5,822 at CN Centre.

The Winterhawks enjoy a 3-2 lead in the best of seven Western Conference quarter-final with game six Monday in Portland.

Should a 7th game be needed, it would be played Wednesday in Prince George.

The Cougars outshot the Winterhawks 51-28, including 18-8 in the third period, but their comeback attempt fell short thanks in part to the brilliant netminding of Kehler.

18-year-old Import Joachim Blichfield scored his second goal of the game for Portland early in the third to give the Winterhawks a 3-1 lead.

The Cougars sent the hometown fans into a frenzy when they briefly tied the game at 3, thanks to back-to-back goals 3:19 apart from Brogan O’Brien (10:04 mark) and Colby McAuley (13:22).

17-year-old Ryan Hughes notched the winner past Cats goalie Ty Edmonds just 59 seconds after McAuley had evened the score.

17-year-old Cody Glass added the insurance marker with just 2:35 left.

Jared Bethune of P.G. and Portland 16-year-old rookie Brad Ginnell exchanged goals in the first five minutes of the game.

The Winterhawks were 1-for-2 and the Cougars 0-for-2 on the power play.

It was the third straight game in the series that the team that scored first ended up with the loss.

There were two other WHL playoff games on Saturday: Moose Jaw won 3-2 in Swift Current to tie that first round series 3-3 and Lethbridge beat Red Deer 5-3 to cut the Red Deer lead to 3-2.

RESULTS:

———————————————————————

Game | Visitor | Home | Date

1 | Portland @ Prince George: Friday, March 24 = (POR 4, PG 2)

2 | Portland @ Prince George: Sunday, March 26 = (PG 5, POR 1)

3 | Prince George @ Portland: Wednesday, March 29 = (PG 6, POR 1)

4 | Prince George @ Portland: Thursday, March 30th = (POR 5, PG 4)

5 | Portland @ Prince George: Saturday, April 1st= (POR 5, PG 3)

6 | Prince George @ Portland: Monday, April 3rd at 7PM

*7 | Portland @ Prince George: Wednesday, April 5th at 7PM

*If necessary