The provincial elections is a little over a month away and Elections BC is making a call for nearly 23,000 people to apply for a job.

On April 10th, when most political places officially open for campaigning, the office will start accepting resumes and workers can receive $250 on election day for their assistance.

Manager of Human Resources and Development Service Adia Kapoor says lots of British Columbians are willing to see the other side of the ballot box.

“People are interested in participating in the Democratic process. They are interested in contributing to public service and democracy. Ensuring that people have the opportunity to vote is something that is really important us.”

She says this is also a great opportunity for all walks of life to take part.

“It’s a great opportunity for students or people looking for extra sources of income. The other thing that’s unique is that election officials don’t have to be voters, and they don’t even have to be Canadian citizens. They just need to be 15 years of age and legally entitled to work in DC.”

An online one-hour training course will also be provided, to which workers can receive an additional $50 for participating.

Kapoor also says 23,000 people is actually a smaller number compared to past election years.

“The number of election officials is determined based on the number of voting places. It’s always a challenge to hire that many people to work for one day, but we’ve been very fortunate that the citizens of BC have always put their names forward to support this important process.”

BC’s decision day is May 9th, 2017; you can click here for more information.