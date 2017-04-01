BC Hydro will be cutting the power for 6,900 customers along the Hart highway early Sunday morning.

From 5AM to 6:30AM, hydro workers will be returning equipment at the Chief Lake substation to its normal state.



“That was not in its normal configuration because on the 19th of March, we took an outage that affected the same customers to repair a damaged power line,” says spokesperson Bob Gammer.

Residents North of the Nechako River will be affected by this outage, specifically for those on Foothills Boulevard; Chief Lake, Ness Lake, and North Nechako roads, and in the Salmon Valley.

Gammer suggests making sure you unplug anything that doesn’t necessarily need to be overnight.

“If people have sensitive electronics, they may wish to unplug them before the outage. We’re trying to schedule these outages to minimize the impact a customer certainly do not disrupt their day.”

While this outage is occurring in the early hours, and likely not to affect anyone’s daily morning routine, he says to call BC Hydro if something seems out of order.

“For whatever reason your power is still out after about 6:30AM on Sunday, you certainly can call BC Hydro and let them know that you’re still in the dark.”

