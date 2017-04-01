Just as expected, April Fool’s Day 2017 brought some hilarious pranks from all kinds of people and their respective fields.

Some notables include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau challenging a duel of fisticuffs with a beloved Canadian actor… fair to say, no one knew life would be this way (clap, clap, clap, clap).

I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry? — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 1, 2017

Interim Conservative Party of Canada leader Rona Ambrose even got in on the practical jokes, releasing a trailer for her new political reality show on C-PAC that plays on the HBO series Entourage.

WestJet released its April Fool’s prank a day early, announcing new plans to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday by rebranding to “Canada Air.”

A subtle punch, but still funny through a montage of Canadian stereotypes.

Apparently, Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle decided to tie the knot in a somewhat flashy setting… is Vegas considered to be royal?

Even the Russian Foreign Ministry got in on the laughs, introducing a new answering-machine recording for when locals make calls to their country’s diplomats.

English version begins 30 seconds into the video.

Did we miss something? Comment below to show us your April Fool’s Day pranks!