Prince George Fire Rescue were called to a property on Nehring Avenue around 3:30 this afternoon. Crews from three halls found the garage in flames; they were able to rescue a dog from a kennel attached to the garage.

A woman was taken to hospital for treatment of “significant burns.” No other injuries were reported.

Assistant Chief Greg Wilkins stated that the intensity of the blaze forced crews to protect the nearby house, as well as a truck and trailer.

After an initial investigation, the cause of the fire is currently believed to be accidental.

While the fire was quickly controlled, the garage was damaged. Wilkins says an estimate of the damage is not available at this time.